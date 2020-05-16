PONTIAC — Brenda Craig, 64, of Pontiac, passed away on Friday (May 15, 2020) at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
A private family graveside service will be held on Tuesday at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington with Pastor Billy Newell officiating.
The family suggests for memorials to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the Livingston County Humane Society.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.
Brenda was born on Dec. 26, 1955 in Bloomington. She is the daughter of William E. and Barbara Jean Daugherty Craig.
Brenda is survived by her two sisters and one brother, Belle L. Craig, Chicago, Barbara (Greg) Stephens, Williamsville, and Bruce (Jeanie) Garbe, Spring Hill, Fla., along with several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Betina Edwards.
Brenda was a graduate of Normal Community High School Class of 1974 and attended Parkland Community College. She worked as a head caterer for Bernardi’s Italian Restaurant in Pontiac for many years. She was very active at the Pontiac Public Library, she loved animals, whether her own pets or in nature and was an avid gardener and loved anything that had to do with being outdoors. She also liked motorcycles and enjoyed watching the Top Fuel Motorcycle Drag Racing. Brenda will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.
Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.
