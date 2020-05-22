Brenda Ellen Arteman

She was born July 13, 1962, to Merle and Thelma (Bear) Arteman of Bellflower. She was a graduate of Bellflower Township High School where she was valedictorian, and held two degrees from the University of Illinois: one in kinesiology and sports physiology and the other in industrial arts and design. Brenda was a talented artist, a free spirit, and most recently achieved the status of Master Gardener in her community.