CHAMPAIGN — Brenda Ellen Arteman, 57, of Champaign, died Thursday (May 21, 2020) at her home.
She was born July 13, 1962, to Merle and Thelma (Bear) Arteman of Bellflower. She was a graduate of Bellflower Township High School where she was valedictorian, and held two degrees from the University of Illinois: one in kinesiology and sports physiology and the other in industrial arts and design. Brenda was a talented artist, a free spirit, and most recently achieved the status of Master Gardener in her community.
She is survived by her brother, Brian (Angela) Arteman, Bellflower; sisters Jean (Gale) Schluter, Huntington Beach, Calif.; and Pat Speer, Cypress, Calif.; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Brenda’s name may be given to the Champaign County Extension Foundation.
