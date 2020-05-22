Brenda Ellen Arteman
CHAMPAIGN — Brenda Ellen Arteman, 57, of Champaign, died Thursday (May 21, 2020) at her home.   

She was born July 13, 1962, to Merle and Thelma (Bear) Arteman of Bellflower.  She was a graduate of Bellflower Township High School where she was valedictorian, and held two degrees from the University of Illinois: one in kinesiology and sports physiology and the other in industrial arts and design.  Brenda was a talented artist, a free spirit, and most recently achieved the status of Master Gardener in her community. 

She is survived by her brother, Brian (Angela) Arteman,  Bellflower; sisters Jean (Gale) Schluter, Huntington Beach, Calif.; and Pat Speer, Cypress, Calif.; along with several nieces and nephews. 

She was preceded in death by her parents. 

Services will be held at a later date.  Memorials in Brenda’s name may be given to the Champaign County Extension Foundation.

