BLOOMINGTON — Brenda K. Azinger, 78, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:20 p.m. Monday (March 9, 2020) at her residence.
Her memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, Bloomington. The Rev. Brian Hastings will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, will assist with arrangements.
Brenda was born Feb. 4, 1942, in Hannibal, Mo., the daughter of George Arthur & Jesse Faye (Shadwell) Johnston. She married Albert Azinger on Jan. 1, 1965, in Hannibal, Mo. He survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Natalie (Daniel) Eness and Catherine (Terrence) McAlister; and eight grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a stepfather, Floyd Smith; and a sister, Ardith (Robert) Hansen.
Brenda earned a M.A. in music education and taught 35 years. Brenda was active in a variety of areas at her home church, First Baptist Church, particularly in the area of music ministry. She was also active with the Illinois Symphony Orchestra as well as Delta Kappa Gamma for many years.
Memorials may be made in her honor to the First Baptist Church or Illinois Symphony Orchestra. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com
