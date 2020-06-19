Brenda Schierer

BLOOMINGTON — Brenda Joyce Schierer (Roschinsky), 61, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at her home.
A private funeral will be held at Park Hill Cemetery, Bloomington. Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling the arrangements.
Brenda was born Nov. 26, 1958, to Arnold and Dorothy Haynes Roschinsky. She is survived by her husband, Donald Schierer, and her son, Dillon (Kyndra) Hayner, Bloomington. One sister, Rosie (Don) Cornett, and one brother, Dan (Connie) Hardesty, also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Mary Gaffney; and her two brothers, Al Helton and Robert Hardesty.
Brenda worked in candy production for Nestle Beich in Bloomington for over 30 years and was a member of the Bakery and Confectionery Union. She loved her family, her pets, and riding her Harley-Davidson.
Brenda will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.
