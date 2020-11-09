Brett Arlington Beyer

He was a United States Army veteran, where he served in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne Brigade, where he earned the rank of Sergeant and received the National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Parachute Badge, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Expert Badge- Rifle. Brett started working as a sheriff's deputy for the McLean County Sheriff's Department after his return from military service. He retired as Lieutenant of the Criminal Investigation Division after 31 years of service to the department. After his retirement, he worked for 15 years for the Illinois Department of Transportation as a State Highway Maintainer, working full-time in the months of October thru March.