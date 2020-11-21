Brett Robert Krause

Brett gave passionately of his time and energy to various community organizations – amongst others he was a member of Post 122 of the Sons of the American Legion (Cullom, IL) and of the Lakeside Country Club (Bloomington, IL). Brett also tirelessly sponsored, coordinated, and planned air shows in Peoria and Bloomington as well as across the country. Brett personally knew and enjoyed spending time with his long-time friends in the Air Show community, including the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, the US Air Force Thunderbirds, the US Navy Blue Angels, the US Army Black Daggers Parachute team, and numerous private flight teams, pilots, and aviation enthusiasts. Brett supported an Air Show as recently as early November of this year, where he also married his long-time love and partner Shelly (Blessing) in a ceremony with many Air Show friends and family members in attendance.

Brett was a passionate golf and boating enthusiast and always enjoyed a chance to get on the course or on the water with his friends and family. Brett enjoyed spending his vacations in Florida and Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri. Brett always invited family and friends to join him on these adventures and made sure everyone had unforgettable experiences.