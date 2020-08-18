BLOOMINGTON — Brian K. Auth, 51, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association.
He was born Oct. 4, 1968, in Bloomington, a son of Eugene C. “Bud” and Norma Rhoades Auth.
Surviving are his partner, Penny Starr; daughters, Tera, Rebecca and Holly Auth; two grandchildren; his mother, Norma Auth; a sister, Diana (Bill) Jones; and two brothers, Wesley (June) Auth and Jeffrey (Mary) Auth.
He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Ronnie Auth.
To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.
