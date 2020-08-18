You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brian K. Auth

Brian K. Auth

{{featured_button_text}}
Brian K. Auth

BLOOMINGTON — Brian K. Auth, 51, of Bloomington, passed away Saturday (Aug. 15, 2020) at his home.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association.

He was born Oct. 4, 1968, in Bloomington, a son of Eugene C. “Bud” and Norma Rhoades Auth.

Surviving are his partner, Penny Starr; daughters, Tera, Rebecca and Holly Auth; two grandchildren; his mother, Norma Auth; a sister, Diana (Bill) Jones; and two brothers, Wesley (June) Auth and Jeffrey (Mary) Auth.

He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Ronnie Auth.

To express condolences, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News