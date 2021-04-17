ANCHOR - Brian Ray Simpsen, 42, of Anchor, formerly of Saybrook, passed away at 4:35 A.M. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation will be from held 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor, followed by a memorial service beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Jim Davis officiating. Inurnment will be in St. John's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church Organ Fund. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Saybrook, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brian was born on August 17, 1978, in Normal, a son of Dennis R. and Pamela J. Graham Simpsen.

He is survived by his mother, Pamela and stepfather, John Hester of Saybrook; maternal grandmother, Emmajean Graham of Saybrook; sister, Ashley J. (David) Clark of Farmer City; three nephews: Wesley, Austin and Trevor Clark; stepbrother, Chris (Denise) Hester of Saybrook; and stepsister, Jennifer (David) Williams of Saybrook.

He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Damon Simpsen; paternal grandparents, Ray and Doris Simpsen; and maternal grandfather, Charles Graham.