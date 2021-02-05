CLARKSDALE, Mississippi — Brian Timothy Maxwell, 52, an Elevator Manager at Bunge in Helena, AR, died February 4, 2021 at Northwest Mississippi Medical Center. Visitation is Sunday February 7, 2021, 2:00 - 3:00 P.M. at Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS. Funeral services are 3:00 P.M. Sunday at Meredith-Nowell Chapel in Clarksdale, MS. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.

Brian was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho. He was an avid hunter and an excellent cook.

Survivors include his wife Leigh McLain Maxwell of Clarksdale, MS; stepsons: Coleman Frazier of Beaumont, TX and Miller Frazier of Austin, TX; mother Mary Lou Busch Maxwell of IL; brother Lucas Maxwell of Bloomington, IL; sisters: Michelle Pakula (Dan) of Sandwich, IL and Ashley Sigler (Tim) of LeRoy, IL; niece, Maddy Pakula; and nephews: Joey Pakula, Jack Pakula, Tate Sigler; niece, Lana Sigler and and nephew, Henry Sigler.

He was preceded in death by his father Dennis Maxwell.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Chase Bailey.