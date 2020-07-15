Bruce A. Krieg

NORMAL — Bruce Alan Krieg of Mission, Kansas, died July 7, 2020, in Sanford, Maine.
Bruce was born Sept. 24, 1970, in Normal, to parents Richard and Dee Ann. Bruce benefited from his status as last born because his older siblings, brother, Keith, and sister, Diana, had broken in and worn down his parents over a span of 10 years, meaning that Bruce got away with some pretty significant “*/#/$@” growing up.
As a kid he spent hours at the video arcade, achieved black belt status in Taekwondo, busted some moves break dancing, blasted the Beastie Boys and was a Dr. Who fan. Bruce played organized soccer from age 5, an interest he shared with his dad. His sister taught him to play tennis. His love of both games lasted a lifetime. He graduated from University High School where he played both sports and got into untold amounts of mischief. College years were spent at Southern Illinois University and he came back home to get his MBA at Illinois State University before starting a career in information technology.
While living and working in St. Louis, one night he met a girl at a bar and fell in love. Bruce put a ring on it, and he and Stacy celebrated 24 years of marriage in June. They moved to Kansas, close to her family, settling just outside of Kansas City. Son, Dylan Thomas, made Bruce a father for the first time and daughter, Grace Ellyn, for a second.
Bruce was a loving father and a devoted husband; he was smart, funny and compassionate. Most importantly he loved and was loved. He also fought addiction and depression, and he lost that battle last week, dying at his vacation home in Sanford, Maine.
He is survived by his wife and two children, all of Mission, Kansas; his brother and sister, both of Bloomington; his in-laws and multiple aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents who loved him beyond measure and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Bruce will be cremated and later buried in Gregory, South Dakota, where he and Stacy had been married.
There will be a church service at 10 a.m. Saturday at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Overland Park, Kansas. Livestream of the service will be available on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/queenoftheholyrosary.
