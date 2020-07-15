Bruce A. Krieg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Bruce Alan Krieg of Mission, Kansas, died July 7, 2020, in Sanford, Maine.

Bruce was born Sept. 24, 1970, in Normal, to parents Richard and Dee Ann. Bruce benefited from his status as last born because his older siblings, brother, Keith, and sister, Diana, had broken in and worn down his parents over a span of 10 years, meaning that Bruce got away with some pretty significant “*/#/$@” growing up.

As a kid he spent hours at the video arcade, achieved black belt status in Taekwondo, busted some moves break dancing, blasted the Beastie Boys and was a Dr. Who fan. Bruce played organized soccer from age 5, an interest he shared with his dad. His sister taught him to play tennis. His love of both games lasted a lifetime. He graduated from University High School where he played both sports and got into untold amounts of mischief. College years were spent at Southern Illinois University and he came back home to get his MBA at Illinois State University before starting a career in information technology.