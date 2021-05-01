MORRIS - Bruce E. Andreae, age 61, late of Morris, IL and a former Forrest and Bloomington area resident, died April 10, 2021.
He is survived by his father, Raymond "Ray" (the late Jeanette) Andreae of Morris; his mother, Geraldine Henitz of Plainfield; his sister, Karen Jeffery; a step-brother, Rodney Sproul; and three nieces: Katie Stapleton, Erin Wolz, and Shannon Motter.
A Memorial Gathering for Bruce will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive), Morris. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment in Elm Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, will be private.
For more information or to read his complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com, or call (815) 942-5040.
