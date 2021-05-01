MORRIS - Bruce E. Andreae, age 61, late of Morris, IL and a former Forrest and Bloomington area resident, died April 10, 2021.

He is survived by his father, Raymond "Ray" (the late Jeanette) Andreae of Morris; his mother, Geraldine Henitz of Plainfield; his sister, Karen Jeffery; a step-brother, Rodney Sproul; and three nieces: Katie Stapleton, Erin Wolz, and Shannon Motter.

A Memorial Gathering for Bruce will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 2:00 p.m., at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6 (at Deerpath Drive), Morris. Cremation rites have been accorded and interment in Elm Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, will be private.

