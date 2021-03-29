Bruce Edward Butler

Bruce is survived by his wife, Debbie; children: Candice (Kenny) Hawthorne, Thomas (Cortney) Butler, and Jake (Jessica Schuler) Butler; brother, Dennis (Vickie) Butler; grandchildren: Olivia, Liam, and Brenley Hawthorne, Alexis and Jaxon Butler, Silas Butler and another grandson coming soon. He also has many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws, as well as many special friends.

Bruce was born on March 8, 1958 in Gibson City. He graduated from Saybrook Arrowsmith High School. After graduating, Bruce worked at the FS Elevator in Arrowsmith. Then Bruce began his carpenter/general contractor business and continued this successful endeavor called Butler Construction for 43 years until he became ill. Bruce and his co-worker Jerry Stoltz built many homes in the surrounding area. Bruce was also the Road Commissioner for the Arrowsmith Township for the last 8 years. He served on the Village of Arrowsmith Board and in the past served on the Saybrook- Arrowsmith Fire Department Board of Trustees. Bruce was a member of the Arrowsmith Methodist Church and when it closed, became a member of the Saybrook Methodist Church. Bruce loved hunting, fishing and being outdoors.