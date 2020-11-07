NORMAL - Bruce Edward Warloe, 82, passed away at 10:30 p.m. on October 30, 2020 at his home in Normal, IL.

Bruce was born December 8, 1937 to Edward O. and Mabelle (Burud) Warloe in Oshkosh, WI. He spent his childhood summers at the family farm and resort in Moose Lake, MN and exploring Duluth, MN.

Bruce and Sharon (Brooks) Warloe were married 59-1/2 years and together 63 years. They renewed their wedding vows on September 20, 2020 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Bloomington attended by their children and grandchildren.

Bruce is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children: James Warloe, Normal, Michelle (Tim) Gorczyca, Bloomington, Natasha Warloe (Seth Boggess), Normal, Christopher (Maribeth) Warloe, Rockford, MI; six grandchildren: Justin and Ryan Gorczyca, Anika and Asher Boggess, Alaina and Brooks Warloe. He is survived by his faithful Afghan Hound, River, and cat, Patches. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bruce graduated Bloomington High School and received his BS in Civil Engineering at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He was a General Contractor and Registered Professional Engineer for much of his six-decade career.