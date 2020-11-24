Bruce J. Bauer

Bruce was born in Libertyville, Illinois, the son of the late William and Alice (Weberg) Bauer of Stanford. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Bodie J. Bauer of Stanford. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Veronica Mink Bauer of Bloomington; one son, Derek (Valerie) Bauer of Stanford; two daughters: Michele (Tyne) Lasley of Bloomington, Karen (Kevin) Mercer of Canton; grandchildren: Michele Donovan of Atlanta, IL, Mercedes Lasley, Bailey (Luke) Donovan, Tess Lasley all of Bloomington, Bo Bauer of Davenport, IA, Bret Bauer of Stanford, Chase (Alex) Davis of Springbach, TX, Ryker and Cannon Davis of Canton; great-grandchildren: Rylan, Jaiden, Braylen, Skylin, Lachlan, and one sister Betty (Jim) Henson of Heyworth.