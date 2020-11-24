BLOOMINGTON - Bruce J. Bauer, 75 of Bloomington passed away at his residence on Thursday November 19, 2020.
Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.
Bruce was born in Libertyville, Illinois, the son of the late William and Alice (Weberg) Bauer of Stanford. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Bodie J. Bauer of Stanford. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Veronica Mink Bauer of Bloomington; one son, Derek (Valerie) Bauer of Stanford; two daughters: Michele (Tyne) Lasley of Bloomington, Karen (Kevin) Mercer of Canton; grandchildren: Michele Donovan of Atlanta, IL, Mercedes Lasley, Bailey (Luke) Donovan, Tess Lasley all of Bloomington, Bo Bauer of Davenport, IA, Bret Bauer of Stanford, Chase (Alex) Davis of Springbach, TX, Ryker and Cannon Davis of Canton; great-grandchildren: Rylan, Jaiden, Braylen, Skylin, Lachlan, and one sister Betty (Jim) Henson of Heyworth.
Bruce was a graduate of Stanford High School in 1963. Bruce joined the United States Marine Corp, serving from 1963-1966 and served in the Vietnam War. He was a retired Police officer and a member of the local laborer's union #365. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the VFW in Bloomington or to the Wounded Warrior Project.
