Bruce Kozlauskas

EL PASO — Bruce W. Kozlauskas, 72, of El Paso, died at 5:20 p.m. Thursday (April 16, 2020) at his residence.

Bruce was born Sept. 16, 1947, at Lemont, a son of John and June Artis Kozlauskas. He married Bianca Chavez on Sept. 27, 1986, at Springfield. She survives.

Other survivors include his sons, Steven Artis, Sebastian, Fla.; Bruce Artis and Eric Artis, El Paso; daughter, Annamarie (Javier) Collazo, Romeoville; three brothers, David (Vickie) Artis, Naperville; Rick (Anita) Artis, Bloomington; and Larry Artis, Illinois; one sister, Patty (Steve) Kuhnke, Normal. Four grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kimmy.

Bruce as a self-employed contractor and proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam War.

He was a member of Harvest Fellowship Church, El Paso.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at his church. Pastor Scott Mool will officiate. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Cremation rites will be accorded.