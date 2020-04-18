Bruce Kozlauskas

EL PASO — Bruce W. Kozlauskas, 72, of El Paso, died at 5:20 p.m. Thursday (April 16, 2020) at his residence.
Bruce was born Sept. 16, 1947, at Lemont, a son of John and June Artis Kozlauskas. He married Bianca Chavez on Sept. 27, 1986, at Springfield. She survives.
Other survivors include his sons, Steven Artis, Sebastian, Fla.; Bruce Artis and Eric Artis, El Paso; daughter, Annamarie (Javier) Collazo, Romeoville; three brothers, David (Vickie) Artis, Naperville; Rick (Anita) Artis, Bloomington; and Larry Artis, Illinois; one sister, Patty (Steve) Kuhnke, Normal. Four grandchildren also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kimmy.
Bruce as a self-employed contractor and proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam War.
He was a member of Harvest Fellowship Church, El Paso.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held at his church. Pastor Scott Mool will officiate. Inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, El Paso. Cremation rites will be accorded.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date. Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, El Paso, is assisting his family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to his family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.