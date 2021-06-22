Burdette N. Fair

MORTON — Burdette N. "Bud" Fair, 89, of Morton, passed away on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.

He was born on April 10, 1932, in Joliet, IL, to George and Inez (Betts) Fair. He married Arlene Szepelak on August 28, 1954, in Joliet, IL.

Surviving are his wife, Arlene Fair of Morton; three children: Gayle (Sam) Parrott of Tremont, Douglas (Diane) Fair, Sr. of Morton, and Jana (Terry) Kelly of Bloomington, IL; eight grandchildren: Lyndsey (Eric) Kraft, Aimee (Jim) Hubler, Blake (Whitney) Parrott, Douglas (Lauren) Fair, Jr., Brittany (Dan) Meminger, Shannon Kelly, Shane Kelly, and Keira Kelly; 12 great-grandchildren: Byrkleigh, Declan, Hayes, and Auden Kraft, Gannon, Zeagan, Ellie, and Ava Hubler, Lenox Parrott, Riley and Reagan Fair, and Emmitt Meminger; and step-brother, George R. Bush of Morton.

Bud was a US Navy veteran, having served on the USS Chilton in the European Theater during the Korean war.

He was a 1950 graduate of Lockport High School and attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL. He worked in sales and locally worked for Bramlet and Co. in East Peoria, last working for Rolex Inc. in Elk Grove Village, retiring in 1996.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Bud was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, where he served on the school board. He was a lifetime member of the Morton VFW Post 5921.

Bud was a loving and devoted husband to Arlene for 66 years. He was lovingly referred to as "Poppy" or "The Popster" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bud's strong faith was evident by his selfless and caring nature. He never knew a stranger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Morton, with Msgr. Gerald Ward officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, and also from 10 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, prior to the service, both at the church. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton, where military rites will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Greater Peoria Honor Flight.

Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements. To view Bud's online video tribute or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.