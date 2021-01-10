SAYBROOK – Byron Emery Jones, 81, of Saybrook, passed away at 9:17 a.m., January 9, 2021, at Gibson Area Hospital.
Private family services are being held.
Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor, Ridgeview FFA Alumni, or Ridgeview Food Bank.
Byron was born December 15, 1939, in Urbana the son of Emery and Clara (Ashenbrenner) Jones.
He married Peggy Anderson on January 29, 1961 She survives.
Also surviving are his children: Stacia (Jeff) Turner, George (Vie) Jones, and Andrew (Robyn) Jones; grandchildren: Dan (Brandis) Turner, Mark Turner, Elizabeth (Satish) Turner-Madala, Katelyn (Carl) Hamlow, Marissa (Trevor) Jones, Madison (Derek) Bell, Adam Jones, Megan Jones, Paige Jones, Drew Jones, Kelly Jones; and six, soon to be seven, great-grandchildren.
Byron graduated in 1961 from University of Illinois with a bachelors of science in Animal Science. While there he was part of the 1961 award-winning Livestock Judging Team and did advanced work in Agricultural Economics.
He was a lifelong farmer in the McLean County area.
He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor, Professional Farmers of America National Advisory, USDA Washington Special Task Force, McLean County Farm Bureau Board, McLean -Dewitt-Livingston Regional School Trustees for 30 years, serving as Chairman; officer for McLean County Pork Producers, leader for Saybrook Willing Worker's 4-H club, and board member of Alliance Grain Company, Gibson City.
