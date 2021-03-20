Byron "Jack" Ulrich

Jack was a farmer before his marriage and while employed at Caterpillar, working the land that God created, He initially farmed with his Uncle Jim Ulrich and his dad before farming on his own. Jack was a tinkerer at heart and worked at jobs both big and small not quitting until each one was complete. Jack had a long career at Caterpillar and was employed there for 31 years. His time at CAT began in the apprenticeship program, operating many machines on the manufacturing side. When he retired, he was stationed at Mossville in the research and development department.

Jack was an avid cyclist, and put in many miles on trips with family, friends and the church youth group on numerous back roads and trails around the Midwest. Jack built and flew model airplanes and volunteered with numerous organizations including Mennonite Disaster Service, Camp Menno Haven, the Peoria Mission and Habitat for Humanity.

In retirement Jack and Ruth enjoyed traveling. They spent time wintering in Florida for many years. He liked the small coastal town of Cedar Key and their time in Sarasota. They also experienced Haiti, the Dominican Republic, London, Israel, Puerto Rico and Arizona. He and

Ruth also would also spend time in Chicago, Iowa and Virginia where their daughters lived to help with home projects and take part in their social, family and work activities.