LE ROY — C. Blair Sanders, 84, of LeRoy passed away Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 6:40 p.m. in Carle BroMenn Hospital. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy. Memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service or Ruel Neal Post 79 LeRoy American Legion.

Blair was born April 7, 1937 in Bloomington, IL to Clyde and Modena (Blair) Sanders.

He is survived by his wife Danna Kay (Robbins) Sanders, LeRoy; children: Tracy (Lisa) Sanders, LeRoy, Tami (Mike) Hobbs, Bellflower, Rickie (Lindi) Weinheimer, Ellsworth, Lea (Brad) Smith, LeRoy, Toni (Joe) Trenkle, Tim Imig both of Farmer City; many grandchildren; and great grandchildren; three sisters: Joan Miller, Mary Ann Sanders, and Jane (Roy Ellegood) Baize.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Joe Sanders, grandson Anthony Williams, and sister Dona Imig.

Blair was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a retired Union Electrician working for Wannamacher Electric and Fogler Electric. He loved to tinker on lawnmowers and work in his yard. Blair sponsored the LeRoy Women's Bowling League for many years and was proud of all his bowling girls.