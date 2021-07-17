 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

C. Walden 'Wally' Crouch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Celebration of Life for C. Walden Crouch (Wally) July 25th at 1st Presbyterian Church 2000 E. College Avenue Normal, IL 1:30 Masonic Service, 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Church Service and Reflections.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News