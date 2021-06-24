CISSNA PARK - Calvin "Cal" Bauer, 82, of Cissna Park passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. He was born on July 1, 1938, the son of Harry and Mattie (Beer) Bauer. Cal married Rachel Knepp on July 14, 1960.

Survivors include children: Tim (Melanie) Bauer of Melvin, Pamela (James) Nguyen of CA, Penny (Terry) Sims of Phoenix, Tyler Bauer (Judson Vosburg) of Chicago; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings: JoAnn Hartman of Bloomington, Madalyn (Dale) Seggebruch of Onarga, Glen (Susan) Hodel of Heyworth, Lowell (Lonnie) Bauer of Cissna Park.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Cissna Park Cemetery with graveside military rites.

Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Cissna Park American Legion Post #527.

Arrangements by Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.

