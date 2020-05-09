× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOPEDALE — Calvin W. Williams, 68, of Hopedale, passed away Thursday (May 7, 2020) at Hopedale Hospital. Calvin was born April 9, 1952 in Bloomington to Robert and Dolores Matthews Williams. They preceded him in death.

Calvin married Bonnie E. Meredith. She survives. Also surviving are one daughter, Jennifer (Terry) Brown of Glasford; one son, James (Christine) Williams of Sachse, Texas; one sister, Edie Gummere of Boise, Idaho; one brother, Terry (Vicki) Williams of Grand Junction, Colo., and one granddaughter, Kahlan.

Calvin was a Vietnam Marine veteran. He retired from Corn Belt Electric after 40 years as a manager of forestry and safety. Calvin loved his family. He also enjoyed being with his pets and the trees.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Haensel Funeral Home in Minier is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Children and Elders Forrest, 100 E Phoenix Avenue, Normal, IL 61761. Online condolences may be made at www.haenselfuneralhome.com.

