BLOOMINGTON — Carin Patricia Kahle, 90, of Bloomington, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home, Peoria.
A private funeral Mass for Pat will be held at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington. Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick Church of Merna or OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center Auxiliary.
Pat was born July 27, 1930 in Zagreb, Croatia, a daughter of A. Gwylim and G. Helen Potrykus Evans. She married Keith Allen Kahle on September 27, 1955 in Bad Ischl, Austria during the time he was stationed in Austria. She came to the United States in 1956 and was naturalized in 1960. She farmed with Keith until his death in 1963.
Surviving are six children: John (Cathy) Kahle and Karen (Gene) Petersen, both of Bloomington, Margaret (Ken) Montgomery of Reading, PA, Ben (Nancy) Kahle of Lexington, Eric (Loretta) Kahle of Taylorville and Anne Kahle of Flanagan; twelve grandchildren: Andrew (Leah) Kahle, Courtney (Josh) Thomas, Connor Kahle, Matthew (Cassy) Petersen, Megan (Alex) Crawford, John (Shannon) Montgomery, James (Barbie) Montgomery, Bridget Montgomery, Jack (Amanda) Kahle, Edward (Kylie) Kahle, Kathryn Kahle and Madelyn Kahle; two step-grandchildren: Emily (Joe) Butler and Rachel (Josh) Howe; nine great-grandchildren: Henry Butler, Eleanor Butler, Noah Howe, Lena Howe, Rowan Crawford, Taryn Montgomery, Joey Frazier, Leo Kahle and Quentin Kahle; a sister-and-brother-in-law, Dorothy (Jerome) Rhoda; and twelve nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Margaret Mader-Evans; her parents-in-law, Ed and Esther Kahle; and a brother-and-sister-in-law, Harlan (Erma) Kahle.
Pat's elementary education took place in Budapest, Hungary and in England. She earned her degree in Agriculture from the University of Vienna, Austria. Pat enjoyed a long and varied career to provide for her family, including employment with Myers, Inc., the Lexington School District and H & R Block during tax season. She retired from First of America-Champion Federal after 20 years. Pat was a member of St. Patrick Church of Merna where she had served as Trustee on the Parish Council as well as the Finance Committee. She was a member of the Lexington Board of Education and volunteered for OSF Hospice and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center as well as provided financial management skills to clients of P.A.T.H.
