Carin Patricia Kahle

Pat's elementary education took place in Budapest, Hungary and in England. She earned her degree in Agriculture from the University of Vienna, Austria. Pat enjoyed a long and varied career to provide for her family, including employment with Myers, Inc., the Lexington School District and H & R Block during tax season. She retired from First of America-Champion Federal after 20 years. Pat was a member of St. Patrick Church of Merna where she had served as Trustee on the Parish Council as well as the Finance Committee. She was a member of the Lexington Board of Education and volunteered for OSF Hospice and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center as well as provided financial management skills to clients of P.A.T.H.