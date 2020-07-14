SALISBURY, Maryland — Carl Dean Callison Jr., 72, of Salisbury, Maryland, formerly of DeWitt, passed away at noon Thursday (July 9, 2020) at Peninsula Regional Health System, Salisbury, Maryland.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, with Pastor Steve Barrow officiating. Burial will follow at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Also, there will be a celebration of life at a later date at Holloway Funeral Home, Salisbury, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the DeWitt County Animal Shelter.
Carl was born Jan. 17, 1948, in Clinton, the son of Carl Dean and Margaret Elizabeth Chrisman Callison Sr.
Survivors include his daughter, Christy (Steve) Cooke, Carrollton, Va.; brother, Randy (Jessie Junker) Callison, Forsyth; sister, Marie (Ray) Carlson, Cloquet, Minnesota; grandchildren, William Clark IV, Katie Witcher, Brandon and Justin Cooke; great-grandchildren, Orion Clark, Vaughn and Colton Cooke; nieces and nephews, Kaci Carr, David Carlson, Pam Carlson-Jones, Paul Carlson, Denise Follett, Rochelle Landsverk; 15 great-nieces and -nephews; 23 great-great-nieces and -nephews; and his beloved sidekick lab, Rango.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jay; and great-nephew.
Carl was a farm boy at heart. After working on the family pig farm in Dewitt, he then attended Sams Technical Institute in 1967, and after graduating he moved to Salisbury, Maryland. He was a manufacturing manager at K & L Microwave and Lorch Microwave and retired from LWRC International. He was a current member of the Red Men Tony Tank Tribe No. 149. Along with being a past member and president of the Optimist Club of Salisbury and East Side Men's Club.
Carl was always willing to listen, offer advice or at the very least, make you laugh. You knew that if Carl was around you were going to have a good time. He was an unbelievable Dad and Pop-Pop, who always gave an abundance amount of love and support. He made you feel so very special and you knew you were the most important thing to him. His love will forever be imprinted in our hearts.
The family is so thankful and blessed for his close friend and boss, Richard Bernstein, who worked with Carl for most all of his career.
Condolences may be made at www.calvertmemorial.com.
