Carl Dean Callison Jr.

Carl was a farm boy at heart. After working on the family pig farm in Dewitt, he then attended Sams Technical Institute in 1967, and after graduating he moved to Salisbury, Maryland. He was a manufacturing manager at K & L Microwave and Lorch Microwave and retired from LWRC International. He was a current member of the Red Men Tony Tank Tribe No. 149. Along with being a past member and president of the Optimist Club of Salisbury and East Side Men's Club.

Carl was always willing to listen, offer advice or at the very least, make you laugh. You knew that if Carl was around you were going to have a good time. He was an unbelievable Dad and Pop-Pop, who always gave an abundance amount of love and support. He made you feel so very special and you knew you were the most important thing to him. His love will forever be imprinted in our hearts.

The family is so thankful and blessed for his close friend and boss, Richard Bernstein, who worked with Carl for most all of his career.

