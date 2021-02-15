Carl E. Kath, Jr.

Carl loved his sports. One of his favorite sports was baseball. He played as the pitcher three nights a week until he was 70 years old. He was devoted to the St. Louis Cardinals and attended many games. If it wasn't baseball, then it was basketball. His favorites were the Fighting Illini and the Bradley Braves.

Carl cherished his refurbished antique Oliver Super 55 tractor and drove it in the Morton Pumpkin Festival Parade for many years.

He proudly displayed his tractor at tractor shows and was a member of the Tazewell County Olde Threshers Association. Carl supported and was an associate member of Fraternal Order of Police Illinois Troopers Lodge #41. He was also a member of Mid-West Truckers Association for 40 years and Tazewell County Farm Bureau.

In their retirement years, Carl and Chris enjoyed spending winters at their condo in Ft. Myers Beach, FL.

During Carl's last few good days, he had wonderful help from Frank Frevert, his nephew, and Kurt Ulrich, his brother-in-law. He really enjoyed their visits talking about trucks and sports and sometimes not even talking at all, just sitting.

A special thanks to Bill Wiedman for always keeping our driveway clean and also to OSF Hospice and Carl's nurse, Heather. She has a special place in our hearts.