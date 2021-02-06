AHWATUKEE, Arizona — Carl F. Greenburg, 65, of Ahwatukee, AZ passed away on January 12, 2021 at Chandler Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Clifton, IL to Russell and Kathryn Greenburg. Carl graduated from Illinois Western University.

Prior to early retirement, Carl worked at State Farm Insurance, for 37 years, in Systems working as a computer programmer/networker.

Carl is survived by his children: Carla (Greg) Haddock of Frisco, TX and Beth (Jason) Rooker of Normal, IL. Grandchildren: Wesley Rooker, Jameson Rooker, Reagan Haddock and Maren Rooker. Siblings: Ronnie Greenburg, Kurt Greenburg, Rich Greenburg and Bob Greenburg.

He resided with special persons: Hema, Achu and Shakthi Gopi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Kathryn Greenburg and sister, Rhonda Greenburg.

He will always be remembered for his kindness and generosity. Carl was an active member of his church. He was a blessing to all who crossed his path.

A private memorial service was held with immediate family.