BLOOMINGTON — Carl Joseph Graf Jr., 80 of Bloomington passed at 1:43 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at his home.

His Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington with Fr. Greg Nelson officiating. Due to COVID-19, social distancing practices will be required. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements. The mass can be viewed online at https://stmarysbloomington.org/.

Carl was born December 2, 1939 in Bloomington, IL the youngest of three children of Karl and Anna Graf. He proposed to Katy O'Malley on March 17, 1964, they married September 26 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church and she passed in 2017. Surviving are children: Christine (Dennis) Chenoweth of Bloomington, Joe (Lisa) Graf of Bloomington, Carol (Tim) Asis of Bloomington, Michael (Lisa) Graf of Chenoa, Mary (Marshall) Watson of Hudson, and Theresa (Tony) Chambers of Downs. He has eleven angels for grandchildren: Molly (Marc) Malinowski, Sean (Amanda) Goben, Jared Graf, Luke Graf, Amber Graf, Natalie Graf, Thomas Asis, Hailey Watson, Emma Watson, Myles Chambers, and Katharine Chambers; sister Rosemary (Joe) Toohill, Fran sister-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother Paul.