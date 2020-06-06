Carl Mowery

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CHICAGO — Carl Ross Mowery, J.D., 64, of Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood, born in Fairbury, passed away peacefully May 30, 2020, in Chicago.

After graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University and John Marshall Law School, Carl went on to specialize in compensation, benefits and human resources. He served most recently as managing director and leader of the Chicago Human Capital Services practice at Grant Thornton LLP.

He was the beloved father of Ashley Lynne Mowery and Jacob Ross Mowery; dear friend and former spouse of Sherry Keller; son of the late Milton Leroy Mowery and Ethel Norine Mowery (nee Chaudoin); brother of Ivan and the late Herbert “Herbie,” Mary and Duane “Dewey.”

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to United Way, liveunitedchicago.org, or Lakeview Food Pantry, lakeviewpantry.org. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.