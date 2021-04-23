LINCOLN — Carl Robert "Bob" Huelskoetter, 93, of Lincoln, IL passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021, at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, IL.

Bob was born on December 10, 1927 in Logan County, IL. The son of Rudolph and Caroline (Mahler) Huelskoetter. Bob married Elfrieda Poppen on May 30, 1954 in Pana, IL. Elfrieda preceded him in death on January 10, 1977. Bob then married Linda Lea (Heissinger) Kreis on January 30, 1998 in Springfield, IL. Linda preceded him in death on February 8, 2021.

Bob is survived by daughter: Janet (Alan) Zoelzer of St. Peters, MO; and step-son David Kreis of Edinburg, IL; grandchildren: Mitchell Zoelzer and Mandy (Chris) Purcell; two great-grandchildren: Lincoln and Piper Purcell; and several nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, first wife Elfrieda, second wife Linda, brothers: Albert and Walter Huelskoetter, and sister Ruth Wallace and two nephews and one niece.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1951-1953 and was a member of the American Legion Post #263. He was an instructor at Southeastern Signal School in Augusta, GA. Bob was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and the Lutheran Layman's League.