Carl Schrof

BLOOMINGTON — Carl G. Schrof, 83, of Bloomington, formerly of Forrest, died at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Private family graveside service will be at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, rural Forrest. Memorials in Carl's name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Forrest, or a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements.

Carl was born May 14, 1936, in Fairbury, a son of Ervin and Grace Johnson Schrof. He married Ernestine Earles on Oct. 6, 1957. Survivors include two sons, Gregory Schrof, Bloomington, and Douglas Schrof, South Bend, Ind.; one daughter, Pamela Rieger, Pontiac; four grandchildren, Angela (Eric) Leman, Tyler (Nicole) Steimle, Stuart Steimle and Lindsey (Justin) Voights; seven great-grandchildren; life partner, Peg Otto, Bloomington. Carl was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, John Schrof.

Carl was educated in Forrest schools. Carl was a commercial real estate broker and owned and operated Schrof Enterprises. He served our country in the U.S. Army from 1954-1958. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Forrest, Bloomington Elks Club, Moose Lodge and The IVY Club of Peoria.

