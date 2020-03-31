Carlene Barstow

GALESBURG — Carlene N. Barstow, 92, of Galesburg, died at 10:19 a.m. Saturday (March 28, 2020) at Heritage Health, Normal.

Born Marjorie Carlene Nichols on Jan. 30, 1928, in Quincy, she spent her early years in Abingdon. Her parents were Harold F. Nichols and Amy C. Frazier Nichols. She had two younger sisters, Eleanor Nichols Gengler and Suzanne Nichols Legner, who have all preceded her in death. She married Russell G. Barstow on April 22, 1951, in Galesburg. He preceded her in death March 2, 2017, after nearly 66 years of marriage.

She is survived by three sons, Charles R. (Marianne J.) Barstow, Algonquin; William N. (Julie Ann) Barstow, Irving, Texas; and Randall G. (the late Deborah) Barstow, Geneva; and a daughter, Martha B. (Jack R.) Ross, Normal. She enjoyed the company of seven grandchildren, Allison Crutcher, Pamela Ringenberg, Crystal Kempf, Diana Barrett, Jonathan Barstow, Jessica Barstow and Daniel Barstow. She also enjoyed her great-grandchildren, Colin and Russell Ringenberg (both deceased), Makenzi and Thomas J. Kempf, Harley and Bradley Barrett, William Parker and Dakotah Crutcher.

