SPRINGFIELD — Carol Ann Jones, age 79, of Springfield, Illinois, and formerly of Bloomington, and Hidalgo, Illinois, passed away at 1:35 p.m., Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Illinois.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, July 9, 2021, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. Private burial will be in the Plainfield Cemetery east of Rose Hill, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Carol Ann was born on July 6, 1941, in Decatur, Illinois, the daughter of Ray and Imogene (Ault) Swick. She married Ronald Jones on March 7, 1990.

Carol was a graduate of Newton Community High School with the Class of 1959. She worked for McLean County FS Service Company in Bloomington, Illinois, for several years.

Carol enjoyed gardening, cooking and spoiling her grandchildren. Her joy for life was evident to everyone who met her.

Carol is survived by husband of 31 years, Ronald Jones of Springfield, Illinois; children: Greg (Elaine) Hunsaker of Hudson, Illinois and Lynn Hunsaker (Mark Wiemold) of Saint Johnsbury, Vermont; stepchildren: Rhonda (Alan) Grammer of Edwardsville, Illinois and Jackie (Don) Casey of Freeburg, Illinois; grandchildren: Matt Hunsaker, Katherine Wiemold and Tommy Wiemold; step-grandchildren: Jordan (Shelby) Grammer, Sydney Grammer and Haydon Grammer; brother, Mike (Kim) Swick of Newton, Illinois; sister, Peggy (Barry) Moody of Anderson, South Carolina and brother-in-law, Steve Walden of Effingham, Illinois.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Connie Walden.