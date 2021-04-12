BLOOMINGTON — Carol Ann Sutton, age 73, of Bloomington IL passed away at 10:20 PM on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. Visitation will be 10:30 AM-11:30 AM Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Her funeral service will be at 11:30 AM Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at memorial home. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time. A private interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Carol was born July 19, 1947 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Edward and Melba (Hughes) Beecher.

Surviving are her two children: Jennifer (Mike) Bender, Bloomington, IL, Joseph (Jennifer) Sutton, Normal, IL; and three grandchildren: Jeb Bender, Joseph A. and Jared Sutton.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, one son James Cooper, two sisters, Doris White, Alice Clodfelter Beecher.