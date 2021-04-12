BLOOMINGTON — Carol Ann Sutton, age 73, of Bloomington IL passed away at 10:20 PM on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL. Visitation will be 10:30 AM-11:30 AM Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.
Her funeral service will be at 11:30 AM Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at memorial home. The service and visitation will be limited to 50 persons at a time. A private interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Pontiac, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Carol was born July 19, 1947 in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Edward and Melba (Hughes) Beecher.
Surviving are her two children: Jennifer (Mike) Bender, Bloomington, IL, Joseph (Jennifer) Sutton, Normal, IL; and three grandchildren: Jeb Bender, Joseph A. and Jared Sutton.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, one son James Cooper, two sisters, Doris White, Alice Clodfelter Beecher.
Carol had owned various businesses throughout her life. After retiring from her beauty shop, she enjoyed crocheting, playing cards with her friends and going to bingo with her daughter. She made many afghans and baby blankets that she enjoyed giving away to family and friends. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.