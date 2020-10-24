 Skip to main content
Carol Elizabeth (Zadra) Friedman

HEWITT, TX — Carol Elizabeth (Zadra) Friedman, 82, of Hewitt, TX, formerly of Normal, IL, passed away in a local hospice facility.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Saint Jerome Catholic Church with Father James as Celebrant. Rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM at the Church.

She was born to John B. and Katherine Aldridge Zadra in Jefferson City, TN. She was their second daughter. Carol was the granddaughter of Walter H. and Maude Aldridge. She married Thomas Baughan on June 7, 1958 in New York City. She later married Glenn L. Friedman on July 15, 1979 in Bloomington, IL, he survives.

