Carol J. Abel

PEORIA — Carolyn J. Abel, 83, of Peoria, passed away at 9:05 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at UnityPoint Health Proctor. She was born in December 31, 1937 in Peoria, IL to Harold and Laverne (Atkins) Bush. She married Terrence J. Abel on June 1, 1957 in Peoria, IL. He preceded her in death on June 5, 2007.

Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Surviving is one son, Timothy (Barbara) Abel of Carlock, IL; three daughters: Teresa (Robert) Sprague of Peoria, IL, Cheryl (Douglas) Dietrich of Mackinaw, IL, and Tamara "Tammy" (Chris Bickett) Sanders of Farmington; three granddaughters: Elizabeth (Justin) Hoppe, Emma Canterbury, and Madysen Dennison; seven grandsons: Benjamin (Brittney) Lemons, Nathan and Ryan Lemons, Christopher and Kyle Abel, Trevor Sprague, and Joseph Canterbury; two brothers: Harold (Margaret) Bush Jr. of Chillicothe, IL and Charles (Colleen) Bush of Eureka, IL; and three sisters: Donna (Phillip) Newport of Peoria, IL, Kathy (David) Blume of Pekin, IL, and Karen (Al) Martos of Morton, IL.

Carolyn first worked as a CNA at Farmington Nursing Home and later worked as a special education teachers aid at Farmington High School. She was a member of St. Matthews Catholic Church in Farmington, IL and the Cramer Community Club. Carolyn was a devoted farm wife and mother. She loved her family, especially her grandkids.

Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Trivoli Cemetery in Trivoli, IL. Father Daniel Ebker will officiate with assistance from Deacon Gary Schultz. Memorials can be made to St. Matthews Catholic Church or Lutheran Hillside Benevolent Fund. To make online condolences you may go to www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.