MINIER — Carol J. Hinthorn, 71, of Minier, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

She was born January 6, 1950 in Bloomington to Herbert and Betty (Howard) Hinkle. She married Harry D. Hinthorn on June 3, 1972 in Normal, and he survives.

Also surviving are two daughters: June (Jesse) Amburgey of Atlanta and Karen Hinthorn of Normal; three grandchildren: David (Phyllis) Atherton of NC, Evan (Danielle) Dehart of Minier and Denver Atherton of Atlanta; one great grandchild due in October; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Robert Hinkle; one sister, Patricia Cummings.

She was a homemaker.

Carol was a member of the Minier Assembly of God.

She enjoyed doing puzzles, working outside, reading her bible, and sitting in her cozy corner.

Cremation has been accorded. A memorial service will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Minier Assembly of God. Pastor Ron Marsiglio will officiate. A visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Minier Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Minier Assembly of God BGMC (Boys & Girls Missionary Club).

