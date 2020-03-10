NORMAL — Carol Jean Marshall, 82, of Normal, passed away on Sunday (March 8, 2020) in Carlock.

Carol was born on Oct. 27, 1937, in Normal, to Frank and Thelma (Beal) Cremeens. Following her biological mother's passing, she was raised by Charles and Marion (Alborn) Cremeens. On April 25, 1959, Carol was married to love of her life, Thomas Marshall.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Hoeniges, Normal; Teresa (Bill) Rouse, Carlock; Michael (Renee) Marshall, Morton; and Donna Kelch, Bloomington; and sister, Shirley (Bob) Eutis. Carol adored her 12 grandchildren, Leah Hoeniges, Katie (Trent) Hoeniges-Simpson, Matthew Rouse, Whitney Rouse, Thomas (Kari) Marshall, Ashton Marshall, Dailan Marshall, Kayla (Caleb) Marshall Fowler, Jessika Kelch, Kaitlin (Howard Moel) Kelch, and Penelope Gunter; as well as her six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; grandson, Jared Kelch; son-in-law, John Hoeniges; three brothers; and one sister.

She will be remembered for her unending love for her family; her cat, Mr. Pickles; the Cubs; and Elvis Presley.

A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at East Lawn Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the same location the following day at 1 p.m., with entombment to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens' mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made in Carol's honor to the American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).

