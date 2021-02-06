DOWNS — Carol Joyce Hiebert, 75, of Downs, Illinois, passed away February 2, 2021.

Born January 18, 1946 in Los Angeles, California to Elias and Phyllis Wiebe, Carol grew up in Southern California, Santa Barbara, and Reedley, California. After her family moved to Fresno, she graduated from Fresno Pacific College. Carol later earned a MFA in fiber arts from Illinois State University. She married Larry Dean Hiebert on July 29, 1967. They lived in Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin before settling in Downs. Recently, Carol and Dean wintered in California, enjoying the weather, the ocean, and visits with family.

She fell in love with Asian cuisine while living and traveling in several Asian countries. A great home chef, Carol shared her passion by teaching cooking classes at the Garlic Press in Normal. She was also an Illinois Master Gardener. Combining her love of gardening and food, she played an essential role in the Downs Village Market since its establishment in 2003.

She was a natural teacher and we will remember the many things she taught us. With love and gratitude we remember the many gifts and talents she shared throughout the years. She will be sorely missed.