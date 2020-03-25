BLOOMINGTON — Carol Joyce Kline, 96, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.
Due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service Monday. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. The Rev. Dr. Jim Warren will officiate. Memorials cards only, please, may be sent to: Carol Kline family, 1904 S. County Road 800 W., Coatesville, IN 46121.
For anyone interested, the service will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com; select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, select Carol Kline's name and click on "Tribute Wall" to view the service or share your condolences and memories.
Carol was born May 23, 1923, in Two Rivers, Wis., the daughter of William J. and Gertrude H. Rollins Bellin. While working at the shipyards during World War II in Manitowoc, Wis., she met and married Lionel D. Chicquette. After the war, they moved to Beloit, Wis., where their two children were born. They moved to Normal, in 1953, and Carol began her career as a cosmetologist. In 1970, she opened Chic's Beauty Shop.
After her divorce in 1975, she met and married Robert L. Kline in 1982. They lived on his farm in LeRoy. They later moved to Westminster Village, Bloomington, and enjoyed all the programs there before Bob passed away in 2012.
Carol is survived by her children, Barbara (Cecil) Terrell, Coatesville, Ind., and Dean (Linda) Chicquette, Maricopa, Ariz.
She is also survived by Bob's four children, Katherine (Terry) Akron, Decatur; Martha (Brian) Soransen, Falon, Nev.; Edward (Vicki) Kline, LeRoy; and Linda (Gregory) Whitaker, Falon, Nev.
Carol had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was involved in many organizations over the years and loved playing bridge and golf. She also enjoyed traveling with Bob to Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Alaska and Hawaii as well as the mainland of America.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Martin Health Center in Bloomington and to Advocate Hospice for their care and compassion.
Carol will live on in our memories and hearts forever.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements.
