BLOOMINGTON — Carol Joyce Kline, 96, of Bloomington, passed away at 2:45 a.m. Wednesday (March 25, 2020) at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.

Due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service Monday. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy. The Rev. Dr. Jim Warren will officiate. Memorials cards only, please, may be sent to: Carol Kline family, 1904 S. County Road 800 W., Coatesville, IN 46121.

For anyone interested, the service will be recorded and may be viewed at www.calvertmemorial.com; select the obituary tab and select Calvert & Metzler, select Carol Kline's name and click on "Tribute Wall" to view the service or share your condolences and memories.

Carol was born May 23, 1923, in Two Rivers, Wis., the daughter of William J. and Gertrude H. Rollins Bellin. While working at the shipyards during World War II in Manitowoc, Wis., she met and married Lionel D. Chicquette. After the war, they moved to Beloit, Wis., where their two children were born. They moved to Normal, in 1953, and Carol began her career as a cosmetologist. In 1970, she opened Chic's Beauty Shop.