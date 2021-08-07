BLOOMINGTON — Carol L. (McBurney) Prochnow, age 79, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 1:15 AM on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Heritage Health, Normal, IL.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM -11:00 AM Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison St., Bloomington, IL. A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at the church. Pastor David McBurney will be officiating. Inurnment East Lawn Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL. The family suggests memorials be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Lutheran School, Bloomington, IL or Illinois State University Women's Basketball Program. Arrangements are being handled by Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, IL.

Carol was born December 20, 1941, in Bloomington, IL the daughter of Louis O. and Esther E. (Alexander) McBurney. She married Mervin A. "Merv" Prochnow on September 16, 1995, in Normal, IL. He passed away December 21, 2010.

Surviving are her two brothers: Art (Betty) McBurney, Bloomington, IL, Marvin McBurney, Carlock, IL; one sister, Viola Zortman, Chesapeake, VA; four sisters-in-law: Sandi McBurney, Bloomington, IL, Arlene (Jerry) Spector, Chesterfield, MO, Linda Waid, Augusta, GA, Jean Prochnow, Orlando, FL; several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, one infant sister and her brothers Loren and Ron McBurney.

Carol graduated from Normal Community High School in 1959 and later graduated from Illinois Central College, East Peoria where she received and Associate in Applied Science.

Carol was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bloomington, IL. She had worked at the First National Bank, Normal, Bank of America L.A. and the Bloomington Country Club for 33 years. Carol was a member of the Bloomington Women's Bowling Assoc. for 42 years and Bloomington Women's Bowling Assoc. Hall of Fame. She was Past President of the Corn Belt Y.A.B.A. and she was member of the Redbird Club at I.S.U. and an avid fan of ISU Women's Basketball and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball Team. In honor of Carol's favorite teams everyone is invited to wear red to her services.

