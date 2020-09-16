× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS — Carol L. Roberts, 80, of Kansas, Illinois, passed away at 2:20 p.m. Monday (Sept. 14, 2020) at her residence.

In keeping with federal mandates due to COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is asked to be patient and abide by the state regulation of 25 visitors with masks allowed inside the funeral home. Everyone is welcome, but we ask that you keep your visit short so that all who wish to pay their respects will be able to do so. Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Stewart and Carroll Funeral Home in Paris, Illinois. A second visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in LeRoy, with funeral services to follow immediately after. Pastors John and Susie Deeters of Ranch House Church and Pastor Joe Hanley of Paris Southern Baptist Church will officiate the funeral service.

Carol was born Jan. 21, 1940 in Downs, the daughter of the late John H. Sledge and Louise Smith Sledge. She married Donald W. Roberts on May 11, 1973, at the State Line Christian Church outside of Paris. He passed away July 16, 2004.

Carol was the activity director for the Asta Care Center in Bloomington. She also worked as a quality control inspector for Unarco Industries in Paris.