Oct. 24, 1943 - April 21, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Carol Lynn (Keeran) Fox "Lynn," age 79, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 7:35 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Her Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington. Visitation will be at the church before Mass from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be left to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Central Catholic High School or St Jude Children's Hospital.

Lynn was born on October 24, 1943, in Bloomington, a daughter to Albert and Grace (Myers) Keeran. She was a graduate of Bloomington High School. Lynn married Richard David Fox "David" on May 11, 1963, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington.

Surviving are her children: Richard David (Kim) Fox, II, and Nancy Ann Fox (Rob) Bryant, both of Bloomington; grandchildren: Caroline Linville Fox, Jonathon Graham Fox, Griffin Prescott Fox, Grace McKinney Bryant, Robert Fatherson Bryant Jr., and William Fox Bryant; brother, James (Patty) Keeran; and brother-in-law, Dennis P. Fox.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brothers: Robert Keeran and John Keeran.

Lynn and David were happily married for 54 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister. She was also a friend to everyone she knew. Lynn retired from the City of Bloomington Engineering and Water Department after many years of faithful service. She loved to cook, clean, shop, laugh, tell stories, and have family gatherings. She will be remembered fondly and dearly missed by everyone.

