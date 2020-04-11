× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GOODFIELD — Carol Mae Corry, 86, of Urbana, formerly of Tolono and Champaign, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday (April 8, 2020) at Amber Glen Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Urbana.

Carol was born May 9, 1933 in Goodfield, the daughter of Benjamin and Marie Janssen King Heiser. Carol married Robert Weller Aug. 28, 1968. She had two children and Robert had four children. Robert served in the Navy in World War II. He was a member of the Urbana Human Relations Commission and the Young Republicans and was active in precinct politics. They made their home in Urbana until Robert's death Sept. 26, 1971.

Carol married Leslie “Les” Corry in Champaign on Sept. 2, 1972. She had three teenagers. He had four teenagers and a kindergartner. They made their first home together in Tolono. Les was secretary of Corry Insurance in Sadorus and later secretary of Pesotum Mutual Insurance Company in Villa Grove. He served on the Tolono Library Board for several years. They retired to Champaign. From May 16, 2006 until Les passed away on Aug. 9, 2015, Les and Carol resided happily together at Amber Glen in Urbana.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Melvin Heiser; husband, Robert Weller; husband, Leslie Corry; son, Terry Corry; son, Terry Hoeft; daughter, Lois Weller, and granddaughter, Amanda Swope Schildt.