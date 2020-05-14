× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Carol Nybakke of Normal died Tuesday (May 12, 2020) at home.

She was born Sept. 27, 1933, in Bloomington, the daughter of John C. and Agnes Denison Kagel.

She is survived by her husband, Bernie Nybakke. Also surviving are two sons, David (Ann Charback) Nybakke and Terry Lee (Ginger) Nybakke; three grandchildren, Mark (Amber) Nybakke, Megan Nybakke, Natalie Nybakke; and one great-grandchild, Julian.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; John “Ted” Kagel and Roger Kagel.

Carol graduated from Bloomington High School in 1951 and married Bernie on his birthday, Aug. 8, 1951. Carol, Bernie and family lived the first part of their lives out west returning to Bloomington late 1966 to help run Nybakke Vacuum Shop. Carol may have sold more vacuum cleaners than anyone else in the country. She also was involved with the Vacuum Dealer Trade Association helping vacuum dealers across the nation. Carol and Bernie retired in 1973 and moved to Mesa, Ariz.