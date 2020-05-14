NORMAL — Carol Nybakke of Normal died Tuesday (May 12, 2020) at home.
She was born Sept. 27, 1933, in Bloomington, the daughter of John C. and Agnes Denison Kagel.
She is survived by her husband, Bernie Nybakke. Also surviving are two sons, David (Ann Charback) Nybakke and Terry Lee (Ginger) Nybakke; three grandchildren, Mark (Amber) Nybakke, Megan Nybakke, Natalie Nybakke; and one great-grandchild, Julian.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers; John “Ted” Kagel and Roger Kagel.
Carol graduated from Bloomington High School in 1951 and married Bernie on his birthday, Aug. 8, 1951. Carol, Bernie and family lived the first part of their lives out west returning to Bloomington late 1966 to help run Nybakke Vacuum Shop. Carol may have sold more vacuum cleaners than anyone else in the country. She also was involved with the Vacuum Dealer Trade Association helping vacuum dealers across the nation. Carol and Bernie retired in 1973 and moved to Mesa, Ariz.
They loved to travel throughout the western part of the United States in their RV every year stopping in Bloomington to visit their sons in the spring. One of their favorite experiences was attending Elvis Presley concerts. They were able to see Elvis perform live 40 times once in 1956 to 39 times from 1971 to 1975.
Carol and Bernie loved watching the Chicago Cubs, including spending their honeymoon attending a Cubs game. They were also avid basketball fans watching any level of basketball from high school to professional.
Carol was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington, is in charge of arrangements. Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories at www.calvertmemoral.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.