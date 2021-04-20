BLOOMINGTON — Carol Remus Hafley, 76, of Bloomington, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Carle Hospital, Urbana.

Carol's graveside service will be held on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Stouts Grove Cemetery, Danvers with Pastor Noah Lee officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required by all who attend.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Carol was born on November 6, 1944 in Peoria to Albert and Agnes (Korthols) Remus.

She is survived by her two brothers: Jim (Linda) Remus, Hopedale and Gary Remus, Danvers; one sister, Shirley Voss, Springfield, IL. Carol was preceded in death by three brothers: Bobby, Alfred and Art Remus; and three sisters: Mildred Kuhn, June Hume and Virginia Taylor.

Carol was very reserved and kept to herself most of the time and she was a born again Christian.

