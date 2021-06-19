EMDEN - Carol Seaman, 82, passed away on June 18, 2021, at her home in Emden, IL surrounded by her loving family.

Carol was born on August 16, 1938, in Old Town, MD, daughter of Edward and Leoda (Brooks) Cage.

Carol is survived by her children: Dale (MJ) Spencer of Centralia, IL, Tim (Donna) Spencer of Verona, WI, and Ron (Lori) Spencer of Bloomington, IL; her granddaughters: Tashauna (Chuck) Spencer Kenley, Amber Spencer, Genny Sweet Spencer, Amanda Spencer, Alannah Spencer, and Rylie Spencer; six great-grandchildren; and her loving nieces and nephews.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Samuel Seaman, life partner, Carl Bartels, Jr., special friend, Tom Schmidt, and 14 brothers and sisters.

Carol loved to travel and take bus trips all over the U.S. with her friend Carolyn Miller. she retired from Compass Group USA and after retirement she even spent years helping and caring for the elderly at their homes so they could maintain their independence.

Services for Carol will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln, IL with Dave Peters officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service 4:00-6:00 p.m. also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's name to the Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Lisa Rohlfs for all that she has done.