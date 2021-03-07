FAIRBURY – Carol Sue Koehl, 84 of Fairbury, passed away at 10:25 pm, Friday March 5, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal surrounded by her children.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at South Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury, with mask and social distancing protocols. Pastor Jeremy Latzke will be officiating.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury is in charge of arrangements.

The family suggests memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Chenoa, SELCAS or Fairview Haven.

Carol was born March 9, 1936, in Fairbury, the daughter of Frederick H. and Verna L. Gitchell Schenck. She married Maurice J. Koehl on August 2, 1964 in Chenoa. He proceeded her in death on March 5, 2017.

Survivors include a daughter, Jill E. (Mike Monahan) Koehl, Arcola, IL; a son, Andrew J. (Jennifer) Koehl, Greensburg, PA; a granddaughter, Heidi Sue Koehl; five sisters-in-law: Bernice Cox, Velda Huette and Gladys Koehl of Fairbury, Janita Koehl of Rittman, Ohio and Shirley Schenck of Bloomington; and her cousin, Barbara J. Peterson of Lowell, Indiana.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Frederick H. Schenck.