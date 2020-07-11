× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PEKIN - Carol Virginia Bane, 88, of Pekin, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Amy's County Manor in Pekin, IL. She was born on October 1, 1931, in Anchor, IL, to Elton T. and Helen (Carney) Bane.

Surviving are two nieces, Sally L. (Cliff) Harms Smith and Katherine H. (Mike) Harms Brown; great-nieces and great-nephews, Reverend Brian Smith, Jill Smith Cranford, Timothy Smith, David (Heidi) Brown, Douglas (Carla) Brown, Danny Harms, and Kristie Harms; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Ross Brown, Darrin Brown, Haley Brown, Ryleigh Brown, Mindy Brown, Abby Brown, and Annabelle Smith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard E. Bane, sister Charlotte R. Harms, and nephew Dennis L. Harms.

Carol graduated from Anchor High School and the Conservatory of Music in Chicago. She received her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and her Master's degree in music from Northern Illinois University.