PEKIN - Carol Virginia Bane, 88, of Pekin, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Amy's County Manor in Pekin, IL. She was born on October 1, 1931, in Anchor, IL, to Elton T. and Helen (Carney) Bane.
Surviving are two nieces, Sally L. (Cliff) Harms Smith and Katherine H. (Mike) Harms Brown; great-nieces and great-nephews, Reverend Brian Smith, Jill Smith Cranford, Timothy Smith, David (Heidi) Brown, Douglas (Carla) Brown, Danny Harms, and Kristie Harms; and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, Ross Brown, Darrin Brown, Haley Brown, Ryleigh Brown, Mindy Brown, Abby Brown, and Annabelle Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Richard E. Bane, sister Charlotte R. Harms, and nephew Dennis L. Harms.
Carol graduated from Anchor High School and the Conservatory of Music in Chicago. She received her undergraduate degree from Northwestern University and her Master's degree in music from Northern Illinois University.
She taught music at the Winnebago Grade and Middle Schools. She moved to Spokane, Washington, where she taught music in the schools for several years and then moved to Redmond, Oregon where she taught in the public schools. Carol later played piano and organ for an Episcopal church in Redmond and taught private piano lessons to young students. After she retired, she moved to Springville, Indiana, where she spent a lot of time attending concerts and other music venues at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
Carol was a member of the United Methodist Women at both her district and conference levels.
Graveside Services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. Her grand-nephew Brain Smith will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Lucille Raines Residence, 947 N. Pennsylvania St., Indianapolis, IN 46204, or to a charity of the donors choice. To share a memory or to leave a condolence for her family, please visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
