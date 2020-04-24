She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; three brothers, Robert, Rick and Ron Peterson; two sons-in-law, John Sancken and Paul Jones; and three great-grandchildren.

Carol attended St. Mary's Grade School and was a graduate of Pontiac Township High School, Class of 1956. She was the first employee at the Pontiac McDonald's in 1976 and she later became a teacher's aide for District 429 for over 16 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Pontiac.

Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or to the family of Carol, which will be used for Evenglow Inn as staff appreciation.

Condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Wunderlin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.