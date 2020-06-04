Caroline Higgins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN — Caroline Edwards Higgins passed away Wednesday (June 3, 2020) at her home in Lincoln.

Caroline was born Aug. 6, 1959, in Lincoln, the daughter of Robert Doughton Edwards and Shirley Small Edwards. She married Michael Higgins on April 2, 2011, in Lincoln.

Caroline is survived by her husband; sisters, Greer (David) Broemel, Nashville, Tenn.; and Margaret Edwards, Whitefish Bay, Wis.; brother, John (Sharon King) Edwards, Palo Heights; nieces, Ashley Edwards, Emorie and Lacy Broemel; and nephews, Andrew Edwards and Christopher Berg.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Caroline graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1977, Lincoln College in 1981, and Millikin University in 1984, but was converted into an avid Northwestern University fan. She held memberships in PEO, Zonta, and the Lincoln Emblem Clubs. She was on the board of Lincoln Community Theater and WATCH at Holy Family Church. She was also a trustee of the Lincoln Heritage Museum at Lincoln College.

Caroline worked in the copier industry for over 30 years, finishing as a named account representative for KMBS.

Caroline dearly loved her family, her friends and her church, and challenged all of us by her example to give our all in whatever we did.